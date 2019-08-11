Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 123 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has finally reached the intense final stage on the English dub run with Toonami, and each new episode will be more enticing than the last as the battle against Universe 11’s Jiren has finally begun. After Vegeta was soundly defeated in his solo battle against the powerful warrior, now it’s Goku’s turn to try everything he can to defeat him. It’s going to take brains as much as power.

Will Goku be able to make a dent in Jiren? Will Vegeta come back from the brink? Read on to find out everything that happened on the last episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Jiren stands over Vegeta’s unconscious body lying in a crater, he surprisingly acknowledges his efforts as a warrior. Telling him to rest, this even gets Universe 11’s God of Destruction by surprise as it’s taken a lot for Jiren to recognize him as a fighter. But as Vegeta tries to stand, he says that Jiren hasn’t used his full power yet as Goku prepares to challenge him again. Rejoining the fight between Freeza and Dyspo, Freeza seems unimpressed with each of Dyspo’s moves. Rejoining Android 17 and Gohan vs. Top, and the two are struggling to land any decisive hits on the powerful warrior. They can’t coordinate their attacks because they have never worked together before, but can try to make the best of the situation by fighting simply and making the most out of whatever openings they get. When Android 17 distracts Top and traps him within one of his barriers, Gohan fires a Kamehameha Wave to try and eliminate the two of them. But before they reach the edge, Top breaks the barrier and saves himself, leaving 17 to take the hit from the blast. Goku and Jiren stand off once more, and he’s running out of options. Realizing he has to attack at close range because his long range moves have been ineffective, he has to try his best to create an opening. He begins to dart around Jiren and dropping a small bit of ki into the ground with each attack. When the ground is covered in his scattered ki, Jiren begins to calmly approach Goku and setting off each ki mines as he steps forward. Instead, Jiren has jumped high into the air when the first explosion hit and Goku tries to catch him with a Destructo Disc attack. Jiren catches one and throws it back at Goku, and begins to hit Goku with a few punches. He charges his energy into his fist and throws a punch, but it’s here that Goku breaks up a Destructo Disc into smaller attacks and cuts up the ground underneath Jiren (a strategy Krillin remembers using). Jiren begins to fall out of the ring, but he jumps on pieces of the falling rubble to bring him back to the stage. Now cloaked in a fierce red aura, Jiren heads back to where Goku and Vegeta area through the ki minefield. He attacks Goku, and is much stronger than he was before. Universe 11’s God of Destruction even notes how it’s been a “very long time” since he’s seen Jiren act like this. Jiren begins to charge his massive ki, and Goku charges straight ahead. The two exchange a flurry of punches, but Jiren nearly hits Goku with a massive blast of ki from his fist. It misses Goku, but he staggers back at its impressiveness. This is Jiren tapping into his full strength, so what seems like a ki blast is just an ordinary punch to him. After nailing Goku with these super punches, Goku compliments Jiren for hitting him with such a strong attack. Hearing this, Vegeta stands up and prepares to fight. Jiren’s strong, but they need to win the Super Dragon Balls. Teaming up against Jiren, Goku and Vegeta begin to charge their energy. Goku transforms into Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken, and Vegeta pushes himself. He begins to think of his promise to save Cabba, he says he’ll push past his limits in his own way. Vegeta reaches a new stage of Super Saiyan Blue as his energy takes on a different look at form. Grand Minister notes that Vegeta has charged a greater energy than Super Saiyan Blue in his body, and the result is a sparkling blue aura. Goku and Vegeta head toward Jiren, and attack him together. Their attacks are stronger, but he is able to counter each one. They are working together, but as Whis notes they are still not coordinated in their assault. But that seems to be working to their advantage as Jiren is being held back. This is the end of the fight for now as the episode comes to an end with only seven minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

