How Long Will ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Dub Last?

Dragon Ball fans have taken a bit of a hit recently when Toei announced that it was bringing Dragon Ball Super to an end, so some fans have been turning to the English dub of the series for their weekly fix of the show.

Seeing as it’s currently entering the next major arc of the series, Future Trunks, fans have been wondering how long they could expect to see the English dub hang around on Toonami.

Assuming they take off all the same holidays as 2017, the Funimation dub of Super will reach episode 131 in November 2019. The exact date depends on whether they take off for certain holidays that fall in the middle of the week, but November 2019 seems like a safe bet all around. — Terez (@Terez27) January 23, 2018

Twitter user @Terez27 postulates that even with holidays taken in account (in which Toonami airs a marathon of a series instead of new episodes), that Funimation’s English language dub of the series will reach Episode 131 in November 2019. So even if Dragon Ball Super ends in Japan, the series will be kept alive in the United States for quite some time after.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.