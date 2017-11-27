‘Dragon Ball Super’ 118 Preview: Double Danger From Universes 2 and 6

Dragon Ball Super episode 117 saw Androids 17 and 18 jump into the Tournament of Power to help Goku defend an all-out assault by Ribrianne and the Universe 2 fighters, but as you can see above, that battle is not over yet!

In episode 118 (“Accelerated Tragedy Vanishing Universes…”), Universe 2 will be taking another shot at the Universe 7 team – and Goku and Co. will then have to face a double-team threat, as Universe 6’s Namekian fighters also press their attack against Gohan and Piccolo!

As has been revealed, the Universe 6 Namekians reveal a power they’ve hiding: unlimited regeneration. With that ability as their ace in the hole, they present a bigger threat to Universe 7 than anyone could’ve guessed.

This all goes back to recent fan theories about the Universe 6 Namekians and how they will factor into the Tournament of Power’s finale. It’s been speculated that this “unlimited regeneration” power could come from the multiple fusions that Saoneru and Pirina went through before entering the tournament, giving them an entire league of other Namekian fighters to draw power from.

How this technique by the Universe 6 Nameks affects the battle is something we’re eager to see. Will it cause Gohan and/or Piccolo to fall? Or is Universe 6 about to face a tragic elimination?

Dragon Ball Super airs with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW Saturday evenings at 8:15 p.m. EST. The English language broadcast just wrapped the “Universe 6” arc of the series where the Dragon Ball universe was introduced to the idea of a full tournament between multiple universes. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 10:30 p.m. EST.