‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoiler Highlights Jiren’s Full-Powered Transformation

The next episode of Dragon Ball Super isn’t set to air until March 4, and as it speeds toward the Tournament of Power’s resolution, the wait for Goku and Jiren’s final battle is definitely going to be a tough one.

It’s even more troubling when spoilers for Episode 129 of the series pop up that tease a somehow even stronger version of Jiren that Goku has yet to face.

Weekly Shōnen Jump Episode 129, with minor corrections to his Korean translation by @Herms98 and pretty scan from @YonkouProd. There are only two more of these left to go. We won’t get 130 for two weeks, though, around the same time we get Animage and Animedia for 130-131. pic.twitter.com/jJeJXoYSSG — Terez (@Terez27) February 23, 2018

Episode 129 is titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering the Ultra Instinct!!” and has already teased a new level of power for Goku, but it seems Jiren will be experiencing the same phenomena as the Shonen Jump‘s description of the episode reads, “Seeing Goku’s rising battle power, Jiren cracks a smile! As if to return the favor, he punches at Goku with full power that he had been hiding! Has the winner been decided?!”

Like foes of the past, Jiren has been holding back throughout the Tournament of Power. This has been stated in the series many times, but even as he’s unleashed his power in bursts in a few confrontations, he still had yet to reveal everything.

It’s like in the final battles with both Freeza and Cell, where they too held back all of their power due to hubris before Goku eventually triumphed. Goku suffers from this fatal flaw as well, as he’s often holding back in order to test his skills. Both Jiren and Goku have been playing the same game, as they continually test one another while making themselves stronger in the process.

It isn’t too far off to read that Jiren is holding back, yet again, even though going full force from the start would have just carried him to victory early on. The “smile” that he makes here must be because this fight with Goku provides Jiren with something he had been missing, and would go on to further explain Jiren’s little personality quirks. But the real result of this final fight still remains to be seen.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.