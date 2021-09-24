Dragon Ball Super Fan Animation Pits Ultra Instinct Against Ultra Ego

The Granolah the Survivor Arc is currently telling the story of the intergalactic bounty hunter attempting to exact revenge against the Saiyan race in the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, with the Prince of the Saiyans receiving a lot of attention thanks to unleashing the power of Ultra Ego. While Vegeta recently delivered a serious blow to Goku with the primary protagonist of Dragon Ball attempting to interject in his fight against the Cerealian, Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct have yet to clash against one another until now.

Ultra Ego was first revealed by Vegeta while battling Granolah, with the Saiyan Prince explaining that he was able to achieve this strange new transformation while training beneath the God of Destruction, Beerus. Granting him a massive power boost while also giving him an appearance that is somewhat similar to that of Super Saiyan 3, minus the insane hair growth, it, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to be enough to defeat the Cerealian, who became the strongest being in the universe by using his planet’s Dragon Balls. With Granolah nearly eradicating the Saiyan Prince, he was stopped with the arrival of the Namekian Monaito, who reveals that the intergalactic bounty hunter was saved from a Saiyan assault by none other than the father of Goku, Bardock.

Fan Animator Etienne Guignard shared this impressive fan animation which imagines the first battle between Goku and Vegeta in their strongest forms, with each of the Saiyan fighters living up to their “Ultra” forms in this short video that brings the two rivals back to blows with one another:

https://twitter.com/cocoshonen/status/1440763295061839876?s=20

It’s unclear which Ultra form is the strongest, with neither Ego nor Ultra being enough to defeat Granolah at this point, but considering the fact that Vegeta and Goku never quite see eye to eye, and have battled each other in the past during training sequences, we definitely might have that question answered before the end of this arc. Of course, both Goku and Vegeta will have to survive their fight against the bounty hunter if we want to discover whether Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego is stronger.

Which transformation do you prefer between Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego? Do you think Vegeta or Goku is stronger at this point in Dragon Ball Super’s manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.