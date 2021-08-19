Dragon Ball Super Reveals Granolah's Own Power Boost

✖

Dragon Ball Super has done it to Vegeta again. Just as the Saiyan Prince gets a groundbreaking new God of Destruction transformation in Ultra Ego, his opponent (the Cerealian warrior Granolah) gets his own power boost that once again will bring Vegeta back down from the moment of supremacy. Of course, Granolah did make a Dragon Ball wish to become the strongest warrior in the universe, so it's somewhat to be expected that he wouldn't yet be done tapping into the deeper reaches of his power, and pulls out yet another transformation in the heat of the epic battle with his Saiyan opponents.

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75 SPOILERS Follow!

Vegeta's new Ultra Ego form is based on his Saiyan battle lust and his God of Destruction training from Lord Beerus. What that means (we discover) is that the more damage Granolah does to Vegeta, the more pumped up with destructive power Vegeta becomes. It comes down to an endurance race, in which Vegeta tries to take down Granolah before being overwhelmed by the damage Granolah is doing.

That tit-for-tat battle comes down to a brutal exchange of energy blasts. When Vegeta senses his limits getting near, he puts his energy into one massive destructive ball and tosses it at Granolah. The Cerealian doesn't have time to dodge, but the do-or-die moment does for Granolah what it did for Vegeta and makes him spontaneously evolve.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The one detail about the Cerealians that has set them apart in the Dragon Ball Universe it is their unique right eyes. With his eye's enhanced vision Granolah has been able to fire energy blasts with a sniper's pinpoint accuracy; see over great distances; and see a spectrum of energy that includes X-ray that lets him see his opponents' energy flow and vital nerve points. When confronted with Vegetas ultimate Ultimate Ego form attack, Granolah spontaneously manifests a second Cerealian Eye on his left!

With two enhanced eyes, Granolah is able to arm himself with two pinpoint power rifle from his hands, and blasts straight through Vegeta's energy ball. Vegeta gets floored and is left bewildered, as Granolah stands over him triumphantly and thanks Vegeta for his contribution:

"I have to thank you, Saiyan," Granolah says. "You ae responsible for drawing this power out of me."

Dragon Ball Super fans have had a lot of questions about the nature of Granolah's Dragon Ball wish to be the strongest warrior in the universe. It's now clear that there's room for Granolah's power to evolve as he fights, in order to retain his top position on the power ladder.

...And poor Vegeta once again gets robbed in his big moment.

