Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Torn On Vegeta's Ultra Ego
The latest installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 75, dove headfirst into the new transformation of the Prince of the Saiyans, which Vegeta has dubbed "Ultra Ego," a play on Goku's Ultra Instinct technique. With the Saiyan Prince stating that his power, and himself, are entirely based on his ego, it seems that even this new transformation isn't enough to take down Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter with a bone to pick with the Saiyan race who used his planet's Dragon Balls to make himself the "strongest mortal being in the universe,".
With Ultra Ego giving Vegeta a drastically different aesthetic, receiving a pronounced brow that is similar to the Super Saiyan 3 transformation, fans aren't just debated the look of the new technique, but its name overall which was clearly a decision made by the prince who is exceptionally full of himself.
What do you think of Vegeta's new transformation? Are you a fan of the name Ultra Ego? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.
Ouch For Vegeta's Feelings
MY MAN VEGETA SAID HE’S GOT ULTRA EGO LMAAAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/u0pdhSMmVy— 🗣GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 18, 2021
Silly But Sensible
Ultra Ego definitely sounds silly, but it makes a lot of sense. It's the complete opposite of Ultra Instinct from what was shown so far. Vegeta doesn't dodge anything, he just absorbs every hit. Overall, I think it's very fitting for our egotistical prince. pic.twitter.com/B0xyy41ZmF— SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) August 18, 2021
Mega Instinct?
I can't believe some of you actually prefer "Mega Instinct" over "Ultra Ego" 🤡— BROONO (@BROONOart) August 18, 2021
Like The Look, Hate The Name
I kinda liked how Vegeta was drawn in this chapter, I wanna see more of this arc. I feel like Vegeta's fight isn't over yet ?? I dunno, doesn't seem like he took a full on L.
Also please stop pretending like this is a good name lmfao Ultra Ego.. pic.twitter.com/9XJkKBLKOT— Majin Isy (@MajinIsy) August 18, 2021
A Favorite Form
Ultra ego deadass one of my favorite forms pic.twitter.com/Y2RN6ydnb3— TheJetSetNerd (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@TheJetSetNerd) August 18, 2021
Ultra Vengeance Incoming?
I like the name Ultra Ego
CAN’T WAIT FOR ULTRA VENGEANCE FOR FRIEZA AM I RIGHT LADS pic.twitter.com/y54ERAIGNW— Burcol CODE CAC TO SAVE 30% ON @GFUEL! (@Burcol) August 19, 2021
Whose Ego Will Claim Victory?
These mf mfs just fighting to see who has the bigger and more fragile ego 😭
"Ultra Ego" WE CAN TELL BRO pic.twitter.com/2gPmsHoptA— Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) August 18, 2021
It's A Shocker
I know this man didn't just name his new form "Ultra Ego".
I guess it's not that bad in hindsight but it threw me off. pic.twitter.com/5gngeIcej5— 🍊beans made thighs🍊 (@beanzaru) August 19, 2021
Very On Brand
Vegeta calling his new form "Ultra Ego" is simultaneously extremely on-brand and incredibly stupid pic.twitter.com/XdNdejjm8c— MaxHP (@ItsMaxHP) August 18, 2021