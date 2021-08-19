Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Torn On Vegeta's Ultra Ego

The latest installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 75, dove headfirst into the new transformation of the Prince of the Saiyans, which Vegeta has dubbed "Ultra Ego," a play on Goku's Ultra Instinct technique. With the Saiyan Prince stating that his power, and himself, are entirely based on his ego, it seems that even this new transformation isn't enough to take down Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter with a bone to pick with the Saiyan race who used his planet's Dragon Balls to make himself the "strongest mortal being in the universe,".

With Ultra Ego giving Vegeta a drastically different aesthetic, receiving a pronounced brow that is similar to the Super Saiyan 3 transformation, fans aren't just debated the look of the new technique, but its name overall which was clearly a decision made by the prince who is exceptionally full of himself.

