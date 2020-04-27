Dragon Ball Super Hilariously Calls Itself Out with Meta Joke in Latest Chapter

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has gotten a lot of praise for feeling like a nostalgic arc from Dragon Ball Z as Goku and Vegeta were forced to go back to the drawing board and train to find a way to eventually beat Planet Eater Moro. For better or worse, this includes both the best aspects of the predecessor series while also bringing up some of the worst. Moro continues to grow stronger without much explanation, and Goku indeed needs to be "stronger than ever" for a chance to win. Funnily enough, Super itself agreed in the latest chapter with a call out directed at itself.

Chapter 59 of the series kicks off the fight between Ultra Instinct Sign Goku and Moro, and when he fights it's tougher for the other characters to get a grasp on just how strong he is now thanks to the fact that they can't read his godly ki. This is an even worse case for the Androids who can't read ki at all, as 18 wonders whether or not Goku indeed is now "stronger than ever."

As the fight between Moro and Goku reaches them, the two Androids are trying to play catch up as they have been occupied elsewhere. It's here that Android 18 calls out one of the series' famous tropes and asks, "Well? Did [Goku] come back stronger than ever?" Android 17 and 18 are well enough aware of how Goku can disappear for a time and come back much stronger, and it's pretty hilarious how they assume it's the same case here.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Goku indeed came back much stronger than before with a new mastery of Ultra Instinct, but he's limited to using the less efficient Sign form of it. Because of these limitations, the fight against Moro is far from over as the series reaches from another one of Dragon Ball's classic tropes as Moro has been purposefully holding himself back in this fight and is much stronger than he led on.

This isn't the first time Dragon Ball Super has pointed out some of the flaws in the series in such a hilarious meta way, and it probably won't be the last. But what would save this confrontation is if Dragon Ball Super truly flipped the table with a Vegeta victory at the end of it all! What do you think of the Androids' place in this fight? Think they will have some more hilarious commentary? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

