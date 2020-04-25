Dragon Ball Super Teases a Big Goku vs Moro Rematch

✖

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has showed different sides of Planet Eater Moro as it continues. Each new chapter seems to not only reveal how much strength he's still holding back for the sake of a good time, but also furthers the mystery of what he really wants in the first place. If it were complete and total destruction, he would have finished off Goku and Vegeta after their first confrontation. But that's not exactly right as now he's preparing for yet another rematch against Goku towards the end of the latest chapter.

Chapter 59 of the series shows us just how much Goku has mastered the Ultra Instinct ability as he uses Sign in order to potentially get around Moro's energy eating magic abilities. But as the fight continues, Moro revealed he was holding back and now prepares to take on this stronger version of Goku in yet another confrontation.

As the chapter comes to an end, Moro reveals that he's already figured out the limits of Goku's new power. Noting how the form is quickly draining Goku's stamina (thus Goku wanting to put the fight to an end as quickly as possible), Moro decides to just bide his time and wait until Goku's defeated to eat his energy (because he doesn't need to eat it to get stronger, but instead just does so for fun).

This doesn't detract Goku in the slightest, however, as Goku seems to be jumping at the chance to better figure out how to use Ultra Instinct Sign and extend its time limit mid-fight like he's done in the past. But what's Moro getting out of this? As the two prepare for another fight, what's Moro really after?

Moro's been playing with his food all this time as he allowed Goku and Vegeta to train and get stronger, and that hubris will eventually be his downfall. But the series also needs to explain why he's playing around so much. After seeing that he was well on his way to devouring Universe 7 as a whole, this is merely a bump in the road. Yet Moro wants to spend so much time on it.

What do you think Moro is up to? Is he just having fun with Goku in this fight? Or is he hiding yet another major reveal that will pull out the rug from under Goku? How do you think the fight will go this time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

