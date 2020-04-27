Dragon Ball Super Shows Off More of Moro's Magic

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest villain continues to impress, yet mystify at the same time as Planet Eater Moro continues to show off just how much magic he has at his disposal. Because he's approaching eat fight this arc with a playful demeanor, believing the effort to be unnecessary, Moro has yet to reveal the full slate of his magical abilities. This is even true for his energy eating ability as we didn't even get the full explanation for until the latest chapter of the series. So now it's just a matter of seeing how much more magic Moro has in store.

Chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super sees Goku utilize Ultra Instinct Sign in order to speed around Moro's energy eating abilities, and thus Moro is forced to use more magical abilities than he has in the past fights against Goku and Vegeta. But Moro then teases it's nowhere near the full slate of his abilities, either.

To stop Goku from zipping around in the Ultra Instinct state, Moro uses his magic to bind Goku's hands and feet with energy. He then uses his aura to send out lightning strikes across the ground in an attempt to hit Goku, even at his current speedy state. It turns out that this was only an illusion he was luring Goku toward, but Goku was ready to counteract it since it wasn't a move unique to Moro's magical abilities.

Moro continues to use the same techniques that he did in the previous fights just as he tears up the Earth to use its magma, and later absorbs the Ultra Instinct ki. But it's the extent of these techniques that we still don't understand. As Moro continues to play coy about how strong he truly is, we still don't truly get the whole picture as to what his "prime" strength as wished on by the Dragon Balls is.

Couple that with the fact that he's apparently still hiding magic techniques, and is only getting stronger the more he absorbs energy, and it seems like the fight against Moro has a lot more to cover before it can truly end. There are still too many Moro questions left unanswered. But what do you think? What else will Moro reveal his magic to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

