Dragon Ball Art Gives Super Saiyan God Goku the Regal Look He Deserves

Over the years, Dragon Ball Super has given Goku a ton of power-ups, and he uses most of them interchangeably. Of course, the franchise really stepped into new territory with Super Saiyan God, and the form continues to be built on today. Now, one artist is giving SSG Goku the makeover it deserves, and the impressive do-over should be considered by the story’s team for real.

The piece comes from Twitter thanks to Nova4Nation. It was there the artist shared their take on Super Saiyan God Goku, and the regal transformation is pretty much perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My interpretation of Toei's SSJ God Goku.



So I'm in love with this. Gotta show Vegeta some love too 👌🏽👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/PuiNtvjO8j — N-O-V-A (@Nova4Nation) January 15, 2022

As you can see above, this Dragon Ball Super makeover leans into Goku’s roots just like Super Saiyan 4 did back in the day. Goku taps into his inner ape here as he is rocking a tail, and his torso is lined with fur. However, all of his hair is golden here, and Goku’s Super Saiyan hairdo is replaced with his usual style. The only difference here is the color, and the golden hue suits Goku.

As for the rest of his look, Goku is rocking a scarf in this form, and Super Saiyan God gives the star some arm braces as well as foot braces. The final accessory show here is a staff much like the one Goku dabbled with as a child. So clearly, what goes around comes around in this Dragon Ball Super makeover!

This gorgeous overhaul makes Super Saiyan God feel – well – godly. Its rich colors and fluid aesthetic are everything fans want to see in a transformation. So while this look may not be official in any way, we won’t be upset if Dragon Ball finds a way to make something here canon!

What do you make of this Dragon Ball Super makeover? Which version of Super Saiyan God is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.