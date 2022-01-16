Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Might Be Bringing Gohan Back to His Cell Saga Heights

Dragon Ball Super is seemingly setting the stage for Gohan to go back to his Cell Saga roots with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! The new movie is the first new Dragon Ball Super anime in four long years, and it’s exciting to see not only for that alone but for the fact that Gohan and Piccolo are being touted as the main forces of the film. Ever since the Majin Buu saga seemed to take Gohan down a peg, the fighter has never really been the same since. But that could be changing very soon with the new movie.

It’s no secret that Gohan started taking a backseat to the action in the Majin Buu saga, and made even more of a downslide during the events of Dragon Ball Super’s anime. But with recent events in the manga, and the new movie teasing a return of not only Gohan’s Super Saiyan 2 abilities but his Ultimate Gohan state as well, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is seemingly making the effort to bring Gohan back to his Cell Saga roots where he was at his most powerful point in the series as a whole. This comes through especially in the new merchandise art for the movie as noted by @SLOplays on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/SLOplays/status/1481795606448418820?s=20

Gohan fans have been asking for him to come back to the fighting full time ever since he started taking a backseat during the entirety of Dragon Ball Super, and were only teased about his return as he gained back his power for the Universe Survival arc. But it seems that his declaration to maintain this level of power in the anime has been followed through in the years since as he’s most likely training Pan alongside Piccolo. At the very least, he’s training with Piccolo in some fashion.

This comes through with the return of Gohan wearing Piccolo’s look once more, and this return to form has been reflected in the teases of his power we have seen thus far. With new Androids making their appearance in the new movie, it’s not a coincidence that Gohan is returning to this kind of self he once had in the original Android saga. Let’s just cross our fingers that it’s a change that’s going to stick around. But what do you think?

Are you hoping Gohan goes back to his Cell Saga self? Is that even possible for him anymore? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!