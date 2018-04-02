Watch Goku Black Takedown Goku, Future Trunks

Dragon Ball Super has had the first major confrontation of the Future Trunks arc as Goku and Vegeta head to Future Trunks’ timeline in order to fight Goku Black. But after Zamasu’s appearance throws a wrench into things, things get tough for the three of them.

The biggest moment of the fight comes when Zamasu reveals he has an immortal body and Goku Black Rose hits Goku and Trunks with a blast as Zamasu holds the two of them down.

Vegeta had already fallen in the first fight with Goku Black Rose, but Trunks and Goku struggled to hold off the double team efforts of Zamasu and Goku Black (who had worked together quite swimmingly) and it’s mad even worse with Zamasu’s immortal body keeping him from harm.

Goku Black then charges a powerful Kamehameha Wave. But as Goku and Trunks try to dodge, Zamasu grabs them and the two are forced to take the blast head on. With Trunks and Goku lying on the ground, Zamasu and Black stand above them and charge a giant ki blast. Thankfully, Vegeta is there to save them at the last moment with a blast of his own.

Luckily thanks to the efforts of Future Mai, Yajirobe, and the rest of humanity, Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks are able to get back into the time machine and head back to the present. Hopefully the fight will have a different outcome a second time.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.