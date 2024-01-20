Dragon Ball Super Finally Gifts Goku a Family Reunion

Dragon Ball Super is now working its way through a new arc following the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has given Goku a rare family reunion! With the Dragon Ball Super manga spending the last year adapting the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Goku and Vegeta had been spending their time training together with Broly on Beerus' planet while Gohan and Piccolo needed to step up to the plate against a new Android threat. But with that threat defeated, it's time to move on to a new story.

Dragon Ball Super has started to work its way through a new epilogue following the fight with Cell Max, and the newest chapter of the series sees Goku and Vegeta reacting to the fact that Gohan has reached a new level of power. Curious about this new form and told about how Gohan had stepped up to defeat Cell Max while they were occupied with training, Goku heads back to Earth in the final moments of Chapter 101 for a brief reunion with both Gohan and Goten for the first time in a while.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Goku Reunites With Gohan

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 sees Whis fill Goku and Vegeta in on what they missed with the fight against Cell Max on Earth, and the two were surprised to find out that not only did Gohan and Piccolo handle things, but that apparently Gohan has surpassed both of them during the fight. When Carmine brings Goten and Trunks to Gohan's house in an attempt to take out an even greater foe (as Carmine lied to them to try and bring down Gohan), Gohan misreads the situation as Pan being in trouble again. Meaning he instantly goes back into Gohan Beast mode.

Though Goku and Vegeta didn't since Gohan's power the first time as they were in the middle of their fight, Gohan Beast's transformation gets their attention this time around. Goku instantly heads to where Gohan, Trunks, and Goten are as the chapter comes to an end, and given what we know about the Saiyan, it probably won't be long before we get to see a full clash between Goku and Gohan again.

What do you think of Goku's new family reunion in Dragon Ball Super? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!