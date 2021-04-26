Dragon Ball Super Hires Goku for a Shady Job

✖

Dragon Ball Super got Goku hired for a pretty shady job with the newest chapter of the series! The manga release of the series is still setting the stage for the major conflicts of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the newest chapter takes another crucial step forward in bringing its various fighters together. But things are taking quite the sinister turn as Goku and Vegeta have unknowingly found themselves in the center of a pretty nefarious plot that the Heeters have sprung to distract Granolah. This newest chapter sees that plan take shape.

After teasing in the previous chapter that the Heeters were hoping to use the two surviving Saiyans to distract Granolah enough to keep him away from Freeza, the newest chapter of the series revealed how they actually plan to do so. After finding out where Goku and Vegeta live, the Heeters "hire" the two of them to save their planet from the total destruction from a villainous foe. Who's actually Granolah.

Chapter 71 revealed that part of the Heeter's plan was to contact Zuno and find out what Goku and Vegeta's weaknesses were. On top of that, they also found out where the two of them were living and how to approach them for "help." Macki and Oil actually go to Chi-Chi and offer her the promise of a job that would make Goku money, and she contacts Goku because Mr. Satan's money is running low.

All they need to entice Goku and Vegeta is to tell them to defeat a villain who is calling themselves the strongest warrior in the universe, and the Heeters continue to lie to them about the actual situation. Playing up Granolah as a "villain" that has been ravaging their planet (something Vegeta calls into question when he sees how fancy their spaceship), Goku and Vegeta don't really question it much after.

Now the two of them are wrapped in this major plot that they are completely unaware unfolding around them. They have become unwilling pawns in this ploy against Granolah and these two, and now the two Saiyans are heading into what could be their toughest fight yet under completely wild circumstances.

But what do you think of the Heeters' plot unfolding with Dragon Ball Super's newest arc? Curious to see how Goku and Vegeta will respond to Granolah and vice versa?