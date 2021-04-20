Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku and Vegetas Latest Power Upgrades

✖

Dragon Ball Super has revealed the latest power upgrades for both Goku and Vegeta. That evolution of the Saiyan heroes' powers comes in Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 71, which continues the game-changing developments of the new "Granolah The Survivor" story arc. Goku and Vegeta have been training with Lord Beerus and Whis on Beerus' planet, ever since their brutal battle with Planet-Eater Moro. Goku has chosen to pursue the higher forms of Ultra Instinct that Whis has revealed exist; at the same time, Vegeta is being trained as a Destroyer by Beerus. Well, now the new chapter features a time-skip that reveals just how much Goku and Vegeta have grown.

(Major Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71 SPOILERS Follow!)

Some early previews of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71 revealed Goku's new goal for learning Ultra Instinct, which is mastering the art of manifesting the power in his base form. However, the preview pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71 didn't reveal just how far Goku would get towards reaching that goal: namely, all the way!

While Goku and Vegeta are training on Beerus' planet, the evil crime gang known as the Heeters are plotting how to pit their new pawn - the power-enhanced bounty hunter known as Granolah - against Goku and Vegeta. The plan requires time, as the Heeters need to travel to Earth and deceive the Saiyans into thinking they are imperiled aliens in need of saving. The Heeters take a month to reach Earth, and in that time things have progressed for both Goku and Vegeta.

Goku demonstrates the ability to now tap into the instinctual power and speed of Ultra Instinct without transforming, as he's able to dodge and stop Whis' angel staff effortlessly, even when he's not looking. As Whis has teased, Goku's transformed state of Ultra Instinct (the silver hair and eyes and rock-hard muscles) is now a "trump card" the Saiyan can play, in order break his limits and boost the power even further.

Meanwhile, Vegeta has mastered the ability to use the Destroyer technique known as "Hakai" with more precision and power than ever before. Vegeta is seen flying under a waterfall, with Beerus tossing pieces of tree trunk over for Vegeta to annihilate. The Saiyan Prince hits all targets on the "range," but also reveals he still has a ways to go in Destroyer training when he destroys the entire waterfall (and nearly Beerus with it) when blasting a final, massive, log.

These new powers of Goku and Vegeta's are going to immediately be put to the test in battle. The Saiyans are conned by the Heeters into traveling to Planet Cereal, where Granolah is waiting. After Granolah used the Cerealian Dragon Balls to become the strongest warrior in the universe, Goku and Vegeta will need all the power they can get to close that gap.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71 is now available to read online in Shonen Jump Magazine.