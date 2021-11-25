Dragon Ball Takes Over Social Media with Goku’s Thanksgiving Parade Balloon

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and Goku is known by those who’ve never seen the anime a day in their life. From video games to merchandise and more, the Saiyan is all over pop culture, and fans love finding Goku in the wildest of places. That includes the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and his return this year has netizens freaking out.

As you can see below, Goku made his comeback to the Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning to honor the big holiday. The Saiyan’s balloon has been spotted making its way down New York City, and networks like CBS and NBC have put a spotlight on the wild sight.

After all, it isn’t every day you see Super Saiyan Blue Goku out of your apartment, and it is something to remember when it happens. Just, make sure the Dragon Ball hero doesn’t swerve and come in through your window!

After debuting in 2018, Goku has shown up in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade several times, and fans are just as hyped this holiday as they have been before. You can find some of their wild reactions below, and of course, you’re welcome to share your own sightings with Toei Animation over on Twitter. The company has boots on the ground to keep Goku in line, but unless one of his handlers is Chi-Chi in disguise, there isn’t much anyone can do. Goku listens to one person these days, and his wife has Goku wrapped around her finger!

What do you think of Goku’s return to the parade this year? Should Vegeta or Piccolo try to join the holiday event someday? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Oh No…!