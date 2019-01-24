‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Its New Sinister Six Villain Team

Dragon Ball Heroes gave fans a major surprise when it debuted its new “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” arc. The new storyline sees Dragon Ball Super‘s Goku and Vegeta, as well as their Time Patrol Xeno counterparts, ambushed by a new team of six formidable villains. In the latest installment of the promo anime, we learn that these six new foes have a very dark agenda in mind, as well as the power to challenge the greatest authority in the multiverse!

Thanks to new Dragon Ball Heroes, synopses, we now know a whole lot more about this new Sinister Six-style villain team, including their official name: the Core Area Warriors!

Translation of the “Story” page from the SDBH site update, which we should have put out first, as it contextualizes all the other bio information and lays out a more detailed premise for the Universal Conflict arc: pic.twitter.com/XWT3Ci2gio — Cipher (@Cipher_db) January 10, 2019

As a new synopsis reveals, the Core Area Warriors were some of the most evil prisoners of the Prison Planet – those locked in its core. When the Prison was destroyed, the core prisoners were set lose. Now, they threaten not just one Universe, but all of reality!

Here’s the breakdown of the six evil warriors on the team:

Hearts (leader?) – psychic mind reader. Fused Zamasu – somehow back form the dead. Cumber – The Evil Saiyan from the “Prison Planet Arc” Oren – Evil Male “Neo Machine Mutant” created by the Tuffles of Universe 6 Kamin – Evil Female “Neo Machine Mutant” created by the Tuffles of Universe 6 ???? – The final member of the team hasn’t been revealed except in promo images, but she seems to be some sort of alien female.

The Core Area Warriors goals are pretty lofty, and carry some ominous portents for the larger Dragon Ball Super franchise. After snatching Cumber from the Prison Planet battle, the group invades Universe 6, where Oren and Kamin show that they are more than a match for the likes of Hit and the Universe 6 Saiyans, Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale. That’s some pretty considerable power from just two o the six fighters – but it’s a conversation between Hearts and Zamasu that really puts the bigger threat of the Core Area Warriors on the table.

According to Hearts, the villain group’s intended goal is to kill all the gods of the multiverse – including the Omni-King, Grand Zeno! This reveal comes as Hearts is urging Zamasu to be patient in taking his vengeance against the likes of Vegeta and Future Trunks – who both arrive in Universe 6 to help their new friends form the ToP. As Hearts puts it:

“We weren’t planning to hunt down those from Universe 7 until a later date, but… you must refrain for now. Just be patient. Wait until after the Omni-King is defeated.”

Considering the power that Grand Zeno holds over life, death, and all of reality, the Core Area Warriors must have a one-of-kind weapon or strategy for defeating the most powerful being in existence. And if that’s the case, what hope do Goku and Vegeta (even several versions of them from multiple realities) have?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th.