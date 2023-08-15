How Dragon Ball Super Should End

Dragon Ball Super isn't ending any time soon, but if it was, here are some ideas how Goku and company could ride into the sunset.

Dragon Ball Super first began in its anime series in 2015, seeing Son Goku and the Z-Fighters return to be a part of fights against the gods, alternate realities, and threats from the past given some big makeovers. While the anime adaptation came to a close following the resolution of the Tournament of Power, the manga has continued with the likes of the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Neither Akira Toriyama nor the manga artist have hinted at the latest chapter in the Z-Fighters' story ending, but we have some ideas as to ways it could.

End As It Began

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super began with "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods" in which Beerus visited the Planet Earth in a bid to discover a Super Saiyan God to put his powers as a God of Destruction to the test. Luckily, while the Z-Fighters took quite a few lumps while trying to fight back the feline destroyer, Goku was able to access the power of the Gods and transform into a Super Saiyan God, opening the sequel series to new transformations for Saiyans and quite a few other characters. If Dragon Ball Super wanted to end on an interesting note, shonen fans could witness the long-awaited rematch between Goku and Beerus and whether Son's Ultra Instinct could bridge the gap and help him to defeat the God of Destruction.

End of Z Revisited

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Ironically enough, Dragon Ball Super could actually have the exact same ending as Dragon Ball Z. Specifically, the previous shonen entry was "The End of Z", a storyline that took place in DBZ's future that saw Goku meeting the reincarnation of Kid Buu, Uub. Deciding to train Uub and flying into the distance for Dragon Ball Z's series finale, this event actually hasn't happened in Super as of yet, though with Goten and Trunks now in their teenage years, it might be right around the corner. Relying on the past for the present would make for quite an ingenious take.

Hand Off The Torch To The Next Generation

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

Goku and Vegeta have clearly gone through quite a bit of development in Dragon Ball Super, but the sequel series is giving us another big opportunity to hand the torch to the next generation of fighters. Goten and Trunks might not have gained strength higher than Super Saiyan level one, but Gohan and Piccolo saw some major upgrades as a result of the latest feature-length film. The two main Saiyans have been training beneath Whis and Beerus for some time, and ending Dragon Ball Super with Goku becoming an angel to Vegeta's God of Destruction would wrap things up nicely.

Unite The Universes

(Photo: Toei Animation)

When the Tournament of Power first started, one ending that was predicted by many fans was the idea that all of the universes would be merged into one in order to avoid their demise. Should Dragon Ball Super come to an end, giving fans another Tournament of Power might be the best way to go. The conflict across universes saw many of the Z-Fighters who had sat on the sidelines get the opportunity to shine following years of inactivity, and a Dragon Ball Super conclusion would work well in doing the same.

How would you end Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.