Dragon Ball Super Really Owes Goten and Trunks Their Own Movie

Dragon Ball Super owes Goten and Trunks their own movie – since basically, everyone else is getting one. Goku and Vegeta and Broly and Gohan and even Piccolo have all gotten to level up (literally and figuratively) in some Dragon Ball Super feature-films, while Goten and Trunks have been relegated to minor appearances as comedic relief or support muscle on the battlefield.

At the same time, the makers of Dragon Ball Super have invested the time and effort to redesign both Goten and Trunks in order to finally age them up to their teenage years. Similarly, the Dragon Ball Super manga has even invested some significant storytime focusing on what Goten and Trunks were doing, leading into the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. It's clear that the franchise hasn't quite forgotten about Goten and Trunks, but it's also clear that they have been the lowest priority for the series.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

To be fair, Dragon Ball Super left every character by Goku and Vegeta behind for many years, before the most recent years (after the anime series) where we finally got Gohan (and his latent powers) getting back into focus and dealt with Broly's status as a fan-favorite character who was never officially canon. It's understandable that Goten and Trunks took a backseat to all of that. However, as Dragon Ball Super continues to unfold in manga and movies, there's now space for Goten and Trunks to get an actual feature film that levels them up like their fathers and Gohan.

As stated, Dragon Ball Super's manga has recently given Goten and Trunks a story arc – one that serves as a prequel to the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. However, that manga arc wasn't exactly a hit with fans; it was a teenage comedic mystery that saw Goten and Trunks moonlighting as superheroes while dealing with school and relationship drama by day. The boys ran afoul of Dr. Hedo and his next-gen androids before the scientist unveiled his new Gamma androids. It was fine as manga filler – but not at all worthy of a movie.

Dragon Ball Z let Goten, Trunks, and Gohan unite for a battle against Broly in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming. If the boys were enough to carry that kind of feature, then they are definitely ready to anchor a film in the Dragon Ball Super era. The caveat, as always, is that Dragon Ball Super is set before the ending of Dragon Ball Z and Goku leaving Earth – which would be the real era of opportunity for Goten and Trunks to take over the series.

Dragon Ball Super released new manga chapters online.