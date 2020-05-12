Does End of Z Still Make Sense with Dragon Ball Super?

Ten Years Later (It Works) Dragon Ball Super is taking place fairly briefly after Kid Buu's death at the hands of Goku's massive Spirit Bomb, with most of the characters still looking similar to how they did at the end of Z. In this case, you can specifically look at both young Goten and Trunks, who have remained the same since the end of Dragon Ball Z, though perhaps you could add one or two years to them. With "End Of Z" showing us the gang ten years later, it's entirely possible for Super to have taken place in that big chunk of time between Buu's death and this!

Zero Transformations (It Works) This is a big one and almost feels like it was done with Akira Toriyama keeping Super in mind, crazy as that may seem. During the "End of Z", we bare witness to Goten fighting against Pan, and Goku fighting against Uub, but we never see any Super Saiyan transformations or otherwise during the World Martial Arts Tournament. Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct could still be entirely in existence during this stage of the finale of Dragon Ball Z, with neither Goku or Vegeta feeling like implementing their unique forms during this time!

Where's Beerus And Whis? (It Doesn't Work) Beerus and Whis, the god of destruction and his right hand guardian, are nowhere to be found during this flash forward in "End of Z", but its obvious that Akira Toriyama had not thought of these characters to include them. We would imagine that during this titanic moment wherein Goku and Vegeta are scouting out the reincarnation of Majin Buu, the pair of god-like beings would be there to witness the spectacle, or at least take the opportunity to grab some food while at the stadium itself! Honestly though, Beerus and Whis could simply be somewhere else at the time, or perhaps who knows, maybe they aren't able to survive the ending of Dragon Ball Super for whatever reason! While the finale of Super is a long ways off, we'll probably see when the story wraps what the fate of these two new additions to the cast will be!

Buu Still Looks Like Buu (It Doesn't Work) This is something of a manga spoiler, so if you want to avoid the rest of this paragraph, feel free as we'll be talking about Majin Buu's current status in the Moro Arc. In the current story line of Dragon Ball Super, Majin Buu has had a big change in his appearance, with the Kai that he had originally absorbed taking control of their shared body in order to attempt to take down Moro. While they were ultimately unsuccessful, the Kai is still in the driver's seat for the body, though this is still totally possible to change prior to the "End of Z" for sure! WIth all this being said, could "End of Z" still take place within the confines of Dragon Ball Super?