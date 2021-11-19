Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku’s Hilarious Name For Ultra Ego

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has arrived, with Chapter 78 giving readers an action packed new installment where the wish of the Heeters has been granted by the Eternal Dragon of the Planet Cereal. With a bigger threat emerging that seems to overshadow Granolah and the bounty hunter’s quest for revenge against the Saiyan Race. While Vegeta’s Ultra Ego doesn’t make an appearance in the latest installment, we do bare witness to the hilarious name that Goku has chosen for the ultimate transformation of the Prince of the Saiyans.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 78, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

The Heeters’ wish was revealed to make Gas be the most powerful being in the universe, overtaking Granolah and easily taking down the bounty hunter who was once in the criminal organization’s employ. Now sporting a new appearance and a much larger stature, Gas begins to unleash a number of attacks against Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah, even creating a number of energy weapons that he hurls at both the Saiyans and the Cerealians.

With Gas on the war path, Goku and Vegeta hatch a plan to recover a senzu bean that the Saiyan Prince stored away in his armor, with the Shonen protagonist explaining how they might be able to win the day:

“You can transform into freaky-face mode again and beat Gas!”

Vegeta of course wasn’t too thrilled with this new name that Son gave him for Ultra Ego, stating as much in the following panels:

“Freaky-face mode? It’s called Ultra Ego, you fool!”

Now that Gas has become the strongest being in the universe, it will be interesting to see how Goku and Vegeta are able to handle an even bigger threat than Granolah and whether the Z Fighters will tag team with the bounty hunter in order to take down Gas and the Heeters. WIth the final page giving us a scene of Vegeta offering the senzu bean to Granolah, it seems that a new union might be formed.

What do you think of Goku's hilarious name for Ultra Ego?