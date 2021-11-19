Dragon Ball Super Releases Chapter 78 Promo

Dragon Ball Super has celebrated the release of Chapter 78 of the manga with a special promo! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been one of the more intriguing of the franchise thus far because while it has not been a full on, drag out kind of fighting arc that previous challenges have put Goku and Vegeta through, it has laid the groundwork for some new understandings of not only entirely new races and populations, but has added new layers to our understanding of the Saiyans’ past as well. That’s why each new chapter is all the more exciting.

Dragon Ball Super has finally released Chapter 78 of the manga and it takes the Granolah the Survivor arc in a whole new direction. As fans had seen with the previous chapter, the fight between Granolah and the Saiyans is over and thus the attention has now been turned to the real antagonists of the arc, the Heeters. Fans have been wanting to see this villainous group make their move, and the special promo for the new chapter’s release teases that new move in action! Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1461713557020573703?s=20

Chapter 78 of the series picks up immediately after the previous chapter had teased the Heeters’ getting ready to make their wish. Unfortunately, this is confirmed to be the case with the new chapter as they have collected both of Monaito’s Dragon Balls and make their wish. This leads to a whole new kind of battle that the weakened Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta are scrambling to defend against as they had been taken by surprise. They had grown aware of the Heeters’ plan, but were unfortunately too late to do anything about it.

Now the Granolah the Survivor arc’s trajectory is all the more interesting because it’s starting to lay the groundwork for either Goku and Vegeta getting a major new ally, or for the two of them to have to deal with an even stronger foe than they are prepared for. It’s going to be a chaotic climax, and if you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can now find Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 (and the other two most recent chapters) completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Super’s newest chapter? How do you think the Granolah the Survivor arc is coming to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!