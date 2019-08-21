Dragon Ball Super Hints How Mastered Ultra Instinct Could Defeat Moro

Dragon Ball Super did a lot to power up Goku during its run, and the series has not quit yet. The franchise may have pulled the plug on its anime, but Universe 7 is thriving on the page. This week, a new chapter of Dragon Ball Super went live, and it was there fans were hit with a big tease.

It looks like Goku is serious about mastering Ultra Instinct, and he thinks the technique may be needed to beat Moro.

As you can read here, the new chapter follows Goku as he regroups in the wake of Moro’s attack on New Namek. He goes to the Galactic Patrol Headquarters with Mereus and Jaco which leads him to a surprising discovery. It turns out Mereus is way stronger than he’s let on, and a short spar helps Goku come to a decision about the soldier.

“There’s one move of mine that I’m still trying to master,” Goku says after asking Mereus to be his teacher.

“It’s all about letting the body move on instinct, so it might work against Moro even when he starts absorbing my energy,” the Saiyan continues. “I’ve got a feeling that training with you could get me close to mastering it.”

For those familiar with Moro, they will now the wizard has some truly gnarly powers. The old-time baddie has the power to absorb energy from planets and people even. So far, it seems the attack is non-corporeal and attacks wide areas targeted by Moro. In the past, Goku has been thrown out of Super Saiyan because of the attack as the state is prompted by spiking ki. Ultra Instinct appears to tap power from a different source, so Goku thinks the technique may be the key to defeating Moro.

The Saiyan might not fully master the form before this arc ends, but it seems a major upgrade is in store for him. If Goku is able to go Ultra Instinct at will, that would be a huge step for him. From there, anything seems possible for Goku… even beating an ancient villain such as Moro.

