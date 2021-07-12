Dragon Ball Super Drops First Peek at Chapter 74

✖

Dragon Ball has kept busy with its manga since its main anime ended, and those who have kept up with the series have been rewarded with some solid surprises. The manga is exploring its second original arc following the end of Dragon Ball Super, and Granolah's introduction has been popular to say the least. And now, fans just got a big tease with the debut of a chapter 74 preview!

The whole thing went live today after Dragon Ball put out a single page from chapter 74. This tease is meant to hype the chapter's big draft dump later this week. Dragon Ball Super has consistently dropped these teasers to rile up fans, and this latest post is interesting.

#DragonBallSuper Manga Ch74 First Draft Panel

(English Translated) Vegeta makes it clear that Frieza is a common enemy of both Saiyans and Granolah, but Granolah thinks he's bluffing so Granolah doesn't kill him? 🙄😒 Ch74 comes out on 20 July.

More drafts on 14th.#dbspoilers pic.twitter.com/ZNs4gA9Ehr — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 12, 2021

As you can see above, the Dragon Ball Super page shows a rough sketch of Vegeta and Granolah as they circle one another. It is there the Saiyan mocks Granolah for being played as Vegeta stresses he no longer works for Freeza. In fact, Vegeta says the Saiyans view the tyrant as an enemy, but Granolah doesn't appear to be phased one bit.

The sniper is seen laughing after Vegeta says his bit, so fans are thinking Granolah is in denial. He has spent his whole life dreaming of revenge but never thought it was possible. Now that Granolah can exact justice for his people, it is hard to imagine him veering from that path without some bloodshed happening first. So if Vegeta thinks he is going to get a pass here, well - he should rethink his strategy. There is still a lot left to explore in this arc, and Granolah's unlikely alliance is not even on the table this early.

What do you make of this sneak peek? How are you liking this Dragon Ball Super arc so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.