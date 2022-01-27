Dragon Ball Super Theory Proposes a Wild Fact About Frieza’s Race

Over the years, Dragon Ball fans have been well acquainted with Frieza and his family. However, there is still a ton of information we don’t know about his race. The tyrant is oddly tight-lipped about his people and their origins, so fans have speculated wildly about his roots. And now, a recent theory has piqued curiosity as it comes straight from science.

The whole thing spawns from a recent Dragon Ball post on the series’ official website. It was there the team interviewed Yudai Okuyama, a scientist and researcher at Japan’s National Museum of Nature and Science. It was there the Dragon Ball fan spoke all about the series, and he proposed his own bio-based theory about Frieza’s ancestors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about Frieza’s ability to use different forms, Okuyama was quick to acknowledge the ability’s real-world origins. “From a biological perspective, you could probably suggest that it’s some kind of special hereditary property that originated with his ancestors,” he shared. “Frieza has horns in his first few transformations, right? But by the time he reaches his final form, they’re gone, and instead he’s got that kind of smooth, glossy head. I think there’s more to that than we’ve been told.”

As he continued, Okuyama suggested these forms derive from Frieza’s weaker ancestors. In the same way infantile or weak organisms have horns to protect themselves, well – Frieza has the same. When he is in his base form, the fighter is no doubt powerful, but his armor and spikes give him innate self-defense. Okuyama suggests this base form came about over time for the race, and their purest design is found in Frieza’s final form.

“Spikes are a very important defense mechanism for weak or vulnerable organisms,” Okuyama finished. “So if you think about it that way, it’s likely that Frieza’s ancestors were actually some kind of very weak lifeform that relied on their spikes to protect themselves until they could metamorphize enough times to reach maturity.”

For the most part, it seems Dragon Ball abides by real-world biology, so this evolutionary lesson makes total sense. It seems likely Frieza’s ancestors weren’t powerful enough to survive without the armor of his base form. But as his kind taps into new power, they can revert to their purest form from ages ago.

What do you think of this science-centered theory? Do you believe Dragon Ball Super buys into this sort of evolutionary shift? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.