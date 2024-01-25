Dragon Ball Super: Is Gohan Beast Stronger Than Ultra Instinct Goku?

Dragon Ball Super's manga is now starting to set the stage for its next major story following the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and now one of the big questions moving forward is figuring out if Gohan Beast will be stronger than Ultra Instinct Goku! Dragon Ball Super's manga ended its adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Chapter 100 of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga confirmed that Gohan's powerful new form was going to be sticking around for the future. Even more interesting is the fact that it seems like his new base form as well.

Dragon Ball Super's manga seems to be setting up putting this to the test as Goku and Vegeta have both taken notice of Gohan's newly acquired power, and have headed back to Earth as of the end of the newest chapter. But as Gohan Beast continues to be a major part of the franchise to come, it's now time to actually figure out whether or not this new form will make him stronger than his father. And if it is stronger than Goku at his Ultra Instinct peak, what will it mean for Gohan's role in the future of the series at large?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Which Is Stronger: Gohan Beast or Ultra Instinct Goku?

While Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 sees Vegeta telling Goku that Bulma believes that Gohan has surpassed their strength in the midst of the battle with Cell Max, it's still hard to gauge exactly where Gohan's new power level actually lies. Bulma's likely correct in that Gohan is currently stronger than the two of them as she's been around for enough of Goku and Vegeta's fights that she has a good gauge of their abilities, but it's hard to actually nail this comment down as something concrete considering how much more mastery Goku has gotten with Ultra Instinct since Bulma has seen Goku fight.

Goku has reached such a peak of mastery that he can use the mastered Ultra Instinct form at will, and even boost it up even further with Super Saiyan power. Still, it's hard to deny just how strong Gohan is at the moment. Given that he activates Gohan Beast immediately from just being enraged at the thought of Pan getting kidnapped once more, it seems that this is now just his new base form. Gohan's always been touted as stronger than Goku at the peak of his power, and now it's only a matter of time before the series really tests this form's limits.

As of now, it's likely that Gohan Beast is stronger than Ultra Instinct Goku. That's even before the series continues to expand on these forms with new levels and powers. But which of the two forms do you think is stronger? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!