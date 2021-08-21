Dragon Ball Super Sets Up Granolah's Saiyan Truce

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter actually sets the stage for a truce between Granolah and the Saiyans! The Granolah the Survivor arc kicked off by introducing the titular Granolah, another major foe of the series who has a grudge against the Saiyans following the destruction of his people. Now that he has come to a collision against two of the remaining Saiyans in Goku and Vegeta, he has started to learn a little bit about how his hatred might be misdirected due to the faulty information he's received about Freeza in the past. Now the newest chapter has taken this further.

Granolah has been hyping up Freeza for a major rematch as he keeps mentioning how he's saving his increased power for a fight against the villain, but as Goku and Vegeta have tried to explain to the fighter, he's off the mark as they had nothing to do with Freeza's plans. In fact, the newest chapter of the series seems to be planting the seeds for some kind of agreement between the three fighters down the line against Freeza or an even worse enemy.

Chapter 75 of the series continues Vegeta's fight against Granolah, and with the unleashing of his brand new Ultra Ego form, Vegeta has been able to temporarily knock some sense into his foe. While Goku had been trying to tell Granolah that he and Vegeta weren't involved with the destruction of the Cerealians, Vegeta takes this one step further by trying to clear up what Granolah has heard about the Saiyan race and Freeza himself.

He mentions how the Saiyans are also a race brought to the brink of extinction by Freeza, and just like the Cerealians, Freeza was directly responsible for the destruction of the Saiyans' planet. Granolah refuses to call off his revenge despite Vegeta contradicting him, and he's finally realizing that Goku and Vegeta are just as big of victims as he is. With the end of the chapter seeing Granolah getting even stronger through the fight against Vegeta (much like a Saiyan would too), we could be getting a truce between them soon.

It's still not enough as Granolah's mind is clouded by revenge, but these seeds will likely grow even further the more we get of the fight against Goku and Vegeta. Their words will eventually break through, and a likely third threat (possibly from the Heeters or even a returning Freeza) could unite the three of them before the arc is said and done. But what do you think?

