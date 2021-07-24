Dragon Ball Super Reveals Granolah is More Like Freeza Than He Realizes

✖

Dragon Ball Super has continued the Granolah The Survivor Arc by seeing some big changes to the world of the Z Fighters, specifically when it comes to the Prince of all Saiyans and a new transformation that he has unleashed, but in the latest installment, we also see how the last Cerealian is more like Freeza than he might think. With Granolah attempting to get revenge on the Saiyan race, and the alien despot who ordered the warrior race to eliminate his kin, the intergalactic bounty hunter has paid a heavy price for his newfound power.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 74, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoilers territory.

Vegeta notes during his fight against the current strongest being in the universe that despite the fact that the bounty hunter has far more strength than the Saiyan Prince, it doesn't mean that he knows how to wield the power, which makes Granolah far more like Freeza than he realizes. When Freeza returned from the grave during the movie, Resurrection of F, he was able to gain new levels of power thanks to training for the first time, which netted him the Golden Freeza transformation. Unfortunately for the alien despot, he didn't know how to wield the power and thus burned through his stamina in record time, ultimately losing to both Goku and Vegeta as a consequence.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While it doesn't seem as if Granolah is running low on stamina any time soon, it's clear that Vegeta's expertise in fighting overall allows him to get some big hits in, including striking the bounty hunter in pressure points that do more damage than the combatant had thought originally. With Vegeta showing off his new transformation in the final moments of the chapter, it will be interesting to see how much of this new energy via the God of Destruction transformation he is able to harness.

Granolah might be the strongest being in the universe thanks to the Dragon Balls on the Planet Cereal, but the clock is ticking now that he only has three years to live and both Goku and Vegeta are getting stronger with each battle. While we haven't seen Freeza make an appearance yet in this story, it's a safe bet that the alien despot will appear as both Granolah and the Heeters are gunning for him.