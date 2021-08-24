Dragon Ball Super Reveals Just How Much Granolah is Like the Saiyans

✖

Dragon Ball Super revealed just how much Granolah is like the Saiyans with the newest chapter of the series! Ever since he was introduced as the first major foe of the Granolah the Survivor arc, Granolah himself has been fairly intriguing to see develop over the course of the chapters thus far as fans have seen just how far he's willing to go in order to enact his revenge against Freeza and the Saiyans that killed the Cerealian race decades before. But as he continues to fight against two of the remaining Saiyans, the fight is beginning to show some striking similarities.

Granolah has been fueled by his pure hatred of the Saiyans and his desire for revenge, and the cracks in this begin to form with the newest chapter of the series as he continues to fight against Vegeta. But as the fight also goes on, fans are starting to get more glimpses as to how similar Granolah is to what he feels he hates the most as not only is he seemingly enjoying the fight, but is getting stronger as he's challenged more as well.

Chapter 75 of the series sees Vegeta fully unleash the power of his new form, Ultra Ego, and Granolah is being challenged in strength for the first real time since his fights against the Saiyans began. As Vegeta tries to get through to him and make him think clearly, Granolah instead gets far more aggressive. Feeling himself getting stronger through the fight, much like a Saiyan would, Granolah also begins to show the more aggressive and violent tendencies that the more unhinged Saiyans displayed as well.

He starts to destroy the ruins of his planet, and even uses the debris as makeshift weapons against Vegeta. Even Vegeta notes how Granolah is destroying the home he cared about for this fight, and Granolah just continues down this path further. He even begins to smile as he gains more strength, and evolves mid fight to overpower Vegeta by the end of the chapter and thanks Vegeta for the help in doing so.

So while Granolah hates the Saiyans, he's starting to display the race's worst tendencies. He's become brash, egotistic, and is starting to take glee in the fight that he initially started in a much more calculated way. This isn't the same Granolah who had intentionally held himself back against Goku before, this is a Granolah out for blood and destruction. So now Goku and Vegeta just need to find a way to hold up a mirror to Granolah's actions somehow.

