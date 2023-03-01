Dragon Ball Super Manga Drops New Granolah Arc Sketches

Dragon Ball Super recently brought to a close the Super Hero prequel arc that focused on Goten and Trunks following in the footsteps of the Great Saiyaman, with the manga looking to retell the recent battle featuring Gohan, Piccolo, and the reincarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. Prior to the latest storyline, Goku and Vegeta were front and center to fight the bounty hunter Granolah and the criminal organization known as the Heeters. Now, new art has been released with a recent manga chapter revealing new art from the Granolah Arc by series artist Toyotaro.

The battle against Granolah eventually saw the bounty hunter coming to realize his mistake in targeting Goku and Vegeta, believing them to be soldiers of Frieza and partly responsible for the death of his race, the Cerealians. The Granolah Arc also dove into Bardock's past, revealing that Goku's dad might not have been as evil as a number of his Saiyan companions, as the warrior had helped in saving Granolah's life from his brethren. Ultimately, Goku and Vegeta were able to defeat Gas of the Heeters with Granolah's help, but none of them were able to stand toe-to-toe with the new and improved Frieza, who hit the scene with his ultimate transformation in tow.

Dragon Ball Granolah

Twitter Outlet DBSHype shared the extra art from the Granolah The Survivor Arc that arrived in Dragon Ball Super's 20th manga volume, as artist Toyotaro continues to work on the sequel series and introduce new characters and transformations to the lives of the Z-Fighters:

At present, Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce when, or if, we'll see a return of the anime television series, with the last arc featuring the Tournament of Power and Goku's learning of Ultra Instinct. Whenever the anime adaptation does return on the small screen, it might be some time before we see the Granolah Arc arrive as the series will need to adapt the Moro Arc, the storyline focusing on an energy-absorbing wizard that took quite a few manga chapters to complete.

What did you think of the Granolah Arc when all was said and done? Do you think Goku and Vegeta will be able to compare to Black Frieza?