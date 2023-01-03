Dragon Ball Super Artist Outs His Favorite Granolah Saga Scene

Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc introduced some major elements in the lives of the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning more about his father, Vegeta learning a new transformation in Ultra Ego, and the intergalactic bounty hunter becoming the strongest being in the universe for at least a little while. Following the conclusion of this major storyline, the artist responsible for drawing the sequel series, Toyotaro, participated in an interview stating which moment was his favorite and it's one that many fans of the Shonen manga might agree with.

Toyotaro immediately started the interview by asking if he can discuss Black Frieza, the newest transformation of the Shonen antagonist that has taken the world by storm. In the manga, Frieza had discovered a Hyperbolic Time Chamber on his galactic conquest, training for the equivalent of ten years before returning to Universe Seven. Gaining this new transformation, Frieza has become the new strongest in the universe, to the point where he was able to fell both Goku in his Ultra Instinct form and Vegeta in his Ultra Ego form with only one hit each. Eliminating both Gas and Elec of the Heeters to secure his grasp on his armies, Frieze left the scene but remains the next challenge that the Saiyan warriors are looking to overcome.

Toyotaro didn't mince words when it came to stating the arrival of Frieza in the final chapter of the Granolah Arc was his favorite, going into detail when it came to how long the arrival had been planned by himself, Akira Toriyama, and other editors:

(Photo: Shueisha)

"So, of course we knew from the get-go that Frieza would appear and worked towards that, which is why everyone in the Granolah Arc talks about him so much. They talk about Frieza, what they think about him, and so on. Even though they talk about him so much, he never actually appears which I think built up a lot of anticipation throughout the story's two-year run. That's why when we finally unveiled him, it really felt like the end of the Granolah Arc."

Toyotaro even went so far as to state, "Remember, everything comes back to Frieza" not holding back when it came to the importance of the Shonen villain in this latest arc and Dragon Ball as a whole. The artist even stated that Frieza's return was one of the first story beats decided on when it came to the Granolah Arc, really hammering home just how important his return was.

Via Official Dragon Ball Website