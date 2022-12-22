Dragon Ball Super Channels Frankenstein in New Arc

Dragon Ball Super's manga has finally returned and with the comeback, readers are getting a story that follows Trunks and Goten in the events that led up to this year's popular Shonen film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the movie featuring the return of the Red Ribbon Army as the biggest threat to the Z-Fighters, the latest film from the franchise also introduced us to the grandson of Dr. Gero, Dr. Hedo, as this latest chapter not only saw his return but introduced new members of his mechanical army.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 88, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

During Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it was hilariously revealed that the young Dr. Hedo was attempting to fund his scientific experiments by creating androids that could work at convenience stores, netting him money thanks to their salaries as clerks. In this new manga chapter, Goten and Trunks stumble upon the "Alpha series", Hedo's far less powerful androids, who all look as though they have been stitched together much like Frankenstein's monster.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Unfortunately for the sons of Goku and Vegeta, their friends stumble upon the androids first, allowing Goten and Trunks to swoop into action and save them. The two Z-Fighters were out searching for these scientific experiments as several Capsule Corps "helper bots" were being stolen to work on Dr. Hedo's projects. After defeating this Frankenstein-like group, Trunks and Goten stumble upon a data disc marked "Dr. Gero Disc – Confidential" giving them plenty to think about.

Frankenstein's Dragon Ball

When the Z-Fighters leave, Hedo returns and is told by his beaten android, "Alpha 12", what took place, while hilariously revealing that he was running an underground sushi operation to score more funds:

"This base of operations is finished. Curses, just when our sushi sales were really starting to pick up. I'll have to procure research funds some other way."

At present, Dragon Ball Super hasn't released details when it comes to how many chapters will follow Goten and Trunks during their superhero exploits, though there are plenty of avenues for the Shonen manga to explore when it comes to the young Z-Fighters.

Do you think we'll see other Red Ribbon Army Androids arrive in this new arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.