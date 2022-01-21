Dragon Ball Super Unveils Two New Transformations For Gas

Dragon Ball Super has switched gears from Granolah battling Vegeta and Goku to the intergalactic bounty hunter battling against the criminal organization known as the Heeters. With the Heeters’ member Gas gaining a serious boost thanks to the Planet Cereal’s Dragon Balls, as Granolah had done beforehand, the latest chapter of the manga has given the combatant not one, but two new transformations in his fight against the Cerealian and the Z Fighters.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 80, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some slight spoiler territory.

Even though Gas is now the strongest being in the universe thanks to the Heeters’ wish, he still is unable to defeat Granolah, who has a much better handle on his new abilities and has a number of tricks up his sleeve. Seeing that their comrade is losing the battle, Elec makes the decision to swipe the necklace of teeth hanging around Gas’ neck, seemingly allowing the alien’s full potential to emerge. While the Heeters’ race has yet to be named, it seems that the alien crime lords have the ability to unleash their full power, but at a price, as Elec explains:

“No point in being the strongest in the universe when all that precious power is sealed away. I know you can withstand it now so liberate that inner nature.”

Twitter Users shared the brand new transformations of Gas, with the first making him look similar to the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, and the second acting as something of a halfway point between the bulked-up form and his original body:

While Granolah and Gas have been brawling, the Z Fighters have been trying to figure out how Bardock, the father of Goku, was able to defeat Gas forty years ago, considering that the Saiyan fighter wasn’t anywhere near the power levels of the Saiyans today. Unfortunately for Goku and Vegeta, the only witness to the battle, the Namekian Minaito, was unconscious for the ending of the fight, meaning their questions couldn’t be answered as the brawl continued.

What do you think of Gas' new transformations?