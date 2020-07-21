Dragon Ball Super Just Debuted its Most Intense and Goriest Chapter Yet

✖

Dragon Ball Super Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has definitely been surprising fans with its twists and turns so far, but the newest chapter of the series is undoubtedly is most intense and goriest of the series to date. Goku and Vegeta definitely have seen their share of losing scenarios in Dragon Ball Super so far as they do not exactly have the cleanest of win records, but Chapter 62 of the series takes it to an intense new level. They have even lost to Planet Eater Moro previously, but this latest bashing has to be the harshest loss so far.

The intensity kicks in right from the get go as Moro's new form has given him unlimited access to each of the killer android Seven-Three's abilities. Not only did it make him stronger, faster, and enhanced his stamina, but now he can use Seven-Three's copy abilities without the time constraints that the android had.

One top of these already ridiculous boosts, Moro has access to the powers Seven-Three had copied before being eaten. This leads to Vegeta getting quickly blown away by a copied Big Bang Attack, Goku and Vegeta can no longer fuse because he also copied Forced Spirit Fission. Gohan and Vegeta try and attack but they're both beaten easily. They try and team attack with Goku, but Goku's Kamehameha does not hurt Moro.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It blows away his arm, but this leads to the goriest moment yet, as soon after Moro's arm regenerates (because he has access to Piccolo's abilities) and he uses that sudden motion to piece his arm through Goku's chest. Goku bleeds out before falling to the ground, and Gohan's vengeance is put down by Moro. Moro then uses a force field to keep help from Dende or Krillin from coming close, and he then hits Piccolo through the chest with a Special Beam Cannon before Piccolo is able to blow himself up inside of the force field.

It's just loss after loss after loss, and all of this intensity just snowballs. Although Moro says he's not killing any of them so he can still devour their energy, it's still just a roller coaster of brutality as Moro demonstrates that each of his abilities far outclass Goku and Vegeta in a way that has not really been matched by past foes. It's a malice that they haven't faced yet, and one we maybe weren't ready for.

What do you think? Was Dragon Ball Super Chapter 62 the most intense in the series yet? Is it the most intense of the arc so far? Have Goku and Vegeta ever lost in this piled on fashion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

