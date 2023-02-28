Amazon Glitch Makes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Less Than $3

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero changed the game for the Shonen series, not just thanks to the spotlight being placed on Gohan and Piccolo in the fight against a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army, but also with the introduction of their new ultimate forms in Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo respectively. Now, with the manga looking to re-tell the story of the latest film, a glitch has seemingly made it so that you can pick up a digital copy on the cheap by using Amazon video.

The glitch, it would seem, is a result of Amazon's video service believing that the film is an episode of the television series, rather than a feature-length movie that had a theatrical run in Japan, North America, and around the world. With the latest movie introducing a number of new aspects, while also being a return to Dragon Ball Super's anime following a hiatus with the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we would imagine that there will be plenty of Z-Fighter fans that are looking to dive into this deal. Of course, as is the case with online glitches, Dragon Ball fans might want to move quickly to add this to their collection.

Dragon Ball Super: Glitch Hero

Legendary Twitter Account Wario64 broke the news that Amazon Video was currently offering the subbed and dubbed versions of Dragon Ball Super's latest film for under $3 USD, which is a drastic reduction from the other prices for the film that has been released on countless digital distributors:

The manga is making ready to retell the story that erupted in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the previous arc focusing on the events that came before it, focusing on Goten and Trunks patrolling the streets as the new crime fighters on the block while juggling their duties as high school students. With the sons of Goku and Vegeta fighting against Dr. Hedo's androids that came before the arrival of Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max, the Shonen series hasn't confirmed if it will be making changes from the Super Hero story for the manga, though Comicbook.com will certainly report on any differences between the two.

