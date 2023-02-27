Dragon Ball Animator Pushes Back Against New Anime Rumors

Dragon Ball may have made its debut decades ago, but that doesn't mean it has faded with age. If anything, the series gets bigger with every year that passes. The franchise has exploded in the past decade thanks to new films and the rise of Dragon Ball Super. Of course, this means rumors of a new series are never far from social media, but one animator says they've not heard any such whispers.

The update comes from Chikashi Kubota, so it is definitely worth taking his word into consideration. The animator is a known force in the industry, and they've worked on some of the biggest franchises out there. Of course, that includes Dragon Ball Super as they lent their talent to both of its films. At a recent appearance in France, Kubota addressed rumors of a new Dragon Ball series, and he didn't have anything promising to share.

Speaking with fans at Japan Expo Sud, Kubota denied the rumor of a Dragon Ball anime project being in the works. According to fan accounts, the animator went on to say if there were plans to make a new Dragon Ball anime, he would've delayed his current line of projects to give himself room to do Goku justice.

Of course, this update has left fans conflicted as you can see online. The address is pretty direct, and it leaves little room for interpretation. Kubota says there is no new anime in the works, and he has been a vital contributor to the anime for some years now. If there is an anime in the works as rumored, it will either overlook Kubota or has the animator hooked on a non-disclosure agreement. But on the surface level, it seems Toei Animation has no plans to drop any new Dragon Ball projects any time soon.

What do you make of this latest behind-the-scenes peek into Dragon Ball? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Chronicles