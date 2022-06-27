Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, and More Unveil Special Summer Sketches

Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece and more have unveiled some special new sketches for the heating up Summer months! Anime and manga are bigger and better than ever this year, so it's going to be a busy Summer for many of the franchises coming out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Franchises like Dragon Ball Super and One Piece will be tearing their way through theaters over the next few months, My Hero Academia makes its way through the final battle between the heroes and villains, and that only accounts for the major franchises fans are keeping track of.

With the Natsumicon convention kicking in later this year in Japan, Shueisha's artists have contributed to the festivities with some special new sketches featuring many of their characters in a fun new way. This includes art from My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaguya-sama: Love is War and many more series that have dropped some fun new art for the Summer season. You can check them out below starting with One Piece and My Hero Academia's contributions as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

Natsucomi 2022 W-Sticker Illustrations



Each of these series have quite a big year ahead of them in both the manga and anime adaptation front, and while some of them have yet to get an official adaptation it's likely not much longer considering just how popular many of these franchises currently are. So while it's a busy Summer for many of these series this year, it's likely going to get even busier from here on out as each of the series continues with new chapters or episodes.

How do you feel about all of these Summer makeovers for Shueisha's biggest series? Which of the Summer sketches is your favorite of the entire bunch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!