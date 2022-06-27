One Piece Day Launches Trailer for Summer Worldwide Event

One Piece is celebrating its monumental 25th Anniversary this year, and fans all over the world will be able to tune into a special event this Summer as part of the One Piece Day celebration. Series creator Eiichiro Oda is now in the middle of a break this Summer to help prepare for the final saga of the manga overall, but there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate the franchise as not only will a new feature film be making its way across Japan later this Summer, but there will be a major event celebrating the manga and anime's run so far.

Previously confirmed to take place on the July 22-23 weekend (which is going to be one of the busiest weekends of the Summer so far), One Piece Day has revealed much of the lineup fans can expect to see for the new event. It will not only be streaming around the world in Japanese, but will offer an English language version as well. To hype up what's coming our way, you can check out the special trailer for the One Piece Day Summer livestream event below:

Shueisha teases the following will be a part of the lineup for One Piece Day:

DAY１

World Premiere at the Nippon Budokan Livestream

DAY2

Opening Ceremony Fans Unite to Defeat the Guests!

One Piece Trivia Battle Round1-3

ONE PIECE Kumamoto Restoration Project Jinbe Statue Unveiling Livestream

"One Piece – Take Down! The Pirate Ganzak!" Revival Viewing – Witness "Film: Red" Director Goro Taniguchi's legendary OVA from 24 years ago!

ONE PIECE DAY Bounty Rush Special Match

From the One Piece Production Floor: Figure Sculptor Edition

New Information Segment-Get All the Latest on the Original Work, Anime, Games, and Goods Here

It's currently unclear as to what kind of announcements we'll be seeing for the rest of the One Piece Day event, but it's clear from just the teased line up alone that it's certainly going to be one fans really need to keep an eye out for. With the final saga kicking in around that time as well, there's a bright future ahead of One Piece even after 25 years! Will you be tuning into One Piece Day later this Summer? What are you hoping to see during the event?