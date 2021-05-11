Dragon Ball Super Teases Large Scale Story for Next Movie

✖

Dragon Ball Super is teasing a large scale story for its next movie! Toei Animation has finally confirmed what fans have been asking for ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the anime's run to an end. Announcing that a new movie was officially on the way for Dragon Ball Super next year, Toei Animation also revealed that they had officially begun production for the next movie before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This was planned with the intention of taking the movies even further beyond, and thus that begins with its story.

As Toei Animation's official press release for the film teases, the next Dragon Ball Super movie (coming in 2022) is being planned with the "goal of large-scale story that would build on the enthusiastic response for the previous theatrical series." With the original story, script, and character designs for the next movie provided by original creator Akira Toriyama, there's a good chance this is possible.

Now the greater mystery then becomes what Dragon Ball Super is teasing by "large scale," because then Toei Animation teases about the improvements to the overall visual presentation as well. Toriyama's message for the film stated that they would be exploring "unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics," so this would make the film larger in scale in a more literal way.

As for the scale of the story, there are a few directions this could go. If Toriyama decides to tell a brisker version of the Planet Eater Moro or current Granolah the Survivor arcs as a film, they would naturally increase the scale further as both stories take Goku and Vegeta beyond the bounds of Earth. Because while Dragon Ball Super: Broly did have some space elements in its story, the majority of it takes place on Earth.

If it's large scale for the canon, it's also going to need to provide bigger moments than seeing Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and a full power version of Broly duking it out, and there is plenty of opportunity to do so with Goku's current Ultra Instinct mastery and either the Vegeta who has picked up Yardrat techniques or the Vegeta who is now on the path to becoming a God of Destruction.

But what do you think Dragon Ball Super means with its large scale story tease for its next movie? What do you want to see for Goku and Vegeta?