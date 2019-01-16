Dragon Ball Super Confirms When New Movie Started Production

✖

Dragon Ball Super has confirmed when the next big movie in the franchise truly started production! Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise might have ended its run back in 2018, but the manga release of the series has been keeping the story moving far beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This had fans wondering if Toei Animation ever had plans to bring back the anime, perhaps with a new TV series, someday, and it was announced that this was indeed the case as Toei Animation will be releasing a new Dragon Ball Super movie as soon as next year.

But when did this movie actually begin its production? Reports of a new Dragon Ball Super film being in development started popping up back in 2019, but Iot turns out that Toei Animation had been prepping the next entry in the anime a lot earlier than that. Much earlier than fans might have expected, too. Along with the announcement that a new Dragon Ball Super movie would be releasing next year, Toei Animation confirmed this movie's production began before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

According to Toei Animation's official announcement for the next Dragon Ball Super movie, the planning stages actually kicked off back in 2018, before Dragon Ball Super: Broly even hit theaters with the idea of somehow topping it, "Planning for the new film project was kicked-off in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, with the goal of telling a large-scale story that would build on the enthusiastic response for the previous theatrical series and the current global fervor for Broly."

This makes some key details about the film even more exciting. The film is being directly written by original series creator Akira Toriyama, and if it's a story that the creator had in mind before Broly's release then there's a very good chance it's going to play an important role in the series canon. As to whether or not it fits into the manga's current events is still in question, but at least this confirms that the idea for the new movie has been set for a while.

What do you think? Can you believe Toei Animation's actually been planning more Dragon Ball Super even before fans wanted it to happen? What are you hoping to see in the next big movie?