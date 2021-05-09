Dragon Ball: These Villains Will Be Perfect For Super's New Movie

Turles (Photo: Toei) Turles was the main antagonist of the third Dragon Ball Z movie, Tree of Might, who usually relies on the super-powered fruit to give himself massive powerups. Of course, the biggest part of Turles is the fact that he is the spitting image of Goku. If the series were looking to include another evil Saiyan, Turles would be perfect as there are still plenty of questions regarding his origin and why he looks exactly like the protagonist of the series, as the film he debuted in didn't dive into any of those details. prevnext

Lord Slug (Photo: Toei) With the Moro Arc recently returning to the Planet Namek, the homeworld of Piccolo could certainly use more attention given to it, and introducing the evil Namekian Lord Slug would make for a great entryway for the lore of the alien race to return. Much like Turles, we didn't know much about Slug's origins, with a new film being the perfect way to not only dive into his past but add him to the lore of Dragon Ball and once again having a new villainous Namekian to throw some tough times toward Goku and his friends.

Cooler (Photo: Cooler) Besides Broly, Cooler is easily one of the most popular villains that exist outside of the main canon of the series, introduced as the brother of Freeza who had his own unique transformations at hand. Though he first appeared in the fifth Dragon Ball Z film, he also made a return appearance in a robotic form in the eighth Shonen movie. Cooler has recently appeared in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, joining alongside his brother in a new Golden form, but as we know, the spin-off isn't afraid to introduce various versions of characters.

Janemba (Photo: Toei) Janemba was the villain who was able to introduce the world to Gogeta, though the fusion character's first appearance was outside of the main continuity of the series until the Broly movie was brought to theaters. The all-powerful demon had a number of unique powers at his disposal, teleporting on the regular by transforming into cubes, which made for quite the cool visual. Needless to say, this is definitely a villain that would work well if brought to the main canon of the series.

Hirudegarn (Photo: Toei) Hirudegarn wasn't simply unique for being the last movie villain of the Dragon Ball Z series, but also because he was simply a giant monster, making for a fight that was entirely unique within the Shonen series. This kaiju also gave fans the opportunity to see Goku's "Dragon Punch", which ultimately put the giant monster to sleep, while also giving us the character of Tapion that gave Trunks his sword.

Bojack (Photo: Toei) Bojack and his space pirates were a major threat to Gohan and the remaining Z Fighters immediately following the Cell Saga in the movies, with Goku training in the afterlife following his demise fighting the biological nightmare created by Dr. Gero. Ironically enough, characters that appear similar to Bojack and his clan have recently appeared in Dragon Ball Super's manga in the Heeters as a part of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, so perhaps that could be the best way to leverage these movie antagonists into the main series.