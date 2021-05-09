Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Will Feature Original Story

✖

Dragon Ball Super's new movie will feature an original story from series creator Akira Toriyama. Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the anime's run to an end a couple of years ago, and fans have been hoping to see the anime continue ever since. Making matters tougher, Dragon Ball Super's manga has been taking the series' story far beyond where the anime came to an end. Luckily, it won't be much longer until we see something new from the Dragon Ball Super anime as the franchise will be returning with a brand new feature film next year.

Announced during a special Goku Day celebration in Japan, Toei Animation has officially announced the next Dragon Ball Super movie will be releasing in 2022. Details are scarce about what this new movie will be about, but Toei Animation has confirmed via press release the movie will feature an original story, character designs, and even a screenplay straight from original series creator Akira Toriyama.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Serving as the second film in the Dragon Ball Super series following Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Toei Animation confirmed that planning for this film began back in 2018 (something that Toei Animation has alluded to in the past with a confirmation that a new project existed in the first place) with the goal of telling a "large scale" story that series creator Akira Toriyama has developed himself.

Toriyama has developed the concept to the new film's story, original character designs, and even the lines of the film's script with the goal of somehow making this new film unlike anything in the series' history. Toriyama himself teased that while he couldn't give any concrete details about the plot, fans should be "prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts" that may feature an "unexpected character."

The film is teased to take the visual aesthetics of the franchise even further than the improvements made in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and while there is no concrete look at the film just yet, seeing the first visual of the film with that kind of promise behind it makes it all the more enticing to see what's really next from this massive franchise. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see Dragon Ball Super return with a new movie next year? Were you hoping to see it return with a full anime series instead? What are you hoping to see with the new movie?