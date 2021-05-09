Dragon Ball Super Teases "Unexpected" Character in New Movie

✖

Dragon Ball Super is teasing an "unexpected" character coming in the new movie! Ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the anime's run to an end back in 2018, fans have been clamoring for the franchise to return especially considering that the manga release of the series has continued the story far beyond the events of that film. The wait will soon be over, however, as Toei Animation has officially confirmed that the next big movie in the franchise is coming our way next year. But what can we expect to see in the new Dragon Ball Super movie?

While concrete details for the new Dragon Ball Super movie's plot are scarce, original series creator Akira Toriyama has been revealed to be directly behind the film's original story, character designs, and even the lines in the script. In a special message to fans coinciding with the official announcement of the new movie, Toriyama teased fans with the fact that the film will be bringing in an "unexpected" character.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

In Toriyama's special message to fans, the Dragon Ball creator teased that he shouldn't be talking about the plot yet but teased that there would be an "unexpected" character. This could really be any character, but fans are hoping that it's a previously established foe or ally that will be officially getting a canonical makeover with the new film just as Dragon Ball Super: Broly did for Broly.

Making matters enticing about this promise is that "unexpected character" could mean anything from the villain or hero rosters in the past. It's hard to gauge whether or not this new movie will officially be a part of the series' canon, but if it's directly from Toriyama himself then it's hard to argue against it. If this character is truly "unexpected" then it likely eliminates those foes we have seen in the manga in the years since Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

This could also be a tease for a brand new character as well, and this could make the new movie even more exciting than it is now. But what do you think? Who do you want the "unexpected" character to be? What do you want to see the most in the new Dragon Ball Super movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!