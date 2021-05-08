Dragon Ball Super Creator Akira Toriyama Comments on New Movie

✖

After years lying in wait, the Dragon Ball fandom is back in action in a big way. If you did not know, reports have surfaced regarding the anime's future. It seems a new movie is slated to be announced shortly, and a new report has learned how creator Akira Toriyama feels about the whole ordeal. After all, his comment on the film surfaced online ahead of time, and it teases some facts about the project.

Toei Animation let the secret loose by total accident thanks to its European branch. The website accidentally made the message from Toriyama public ahead of schedule and has since been taken offline. However, Dragon Ball fans were quick to screen cap the message, and you can read it below:

"An all-new movie since Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I'm heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn't talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts which may feature an unexpected character.

We'll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetic to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie!"

As you can see, Toriyama will work on this new film much like he did on Dragon Ball Super: Broly. He is overseeing the story and appears to have a hand in its art style. At this point, fans have no clue what kind of crew is overseeing the Dragon Ball Super movie. But if Toriyama is working in tandem with the team, well - it is hard to imagine anything going wrong.

Of course, fans are having a field day about this leaked announcement, but it does come at an appropriate time. Over in Japan, Dragon Ball lovers are celebrating Goku Day as it is already May 9. The franchise has teased a handful of announcement for the fandom holiday, and this report is icing on the cake. Goku is certainly worth celebrating given his place as a pop culture icon, and there is no better way to hype the hero than with a movie.

What do you make of Toriyama's leaked message? What do you want to see from this Dragon Ball film...?