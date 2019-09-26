Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Secret Techniques of Yardrat

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest manga chapter begins what seems to be the final act of the new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc by doing what Dragon Ball does best: training fighters for a bigger battle to come. Goku and Vegeta have split and headed down separate paths of powering up. Goku is training with the mysterious Merus, while Vegeta has finally decided to visit Planet Yardrat, where Goku learned the technique of Instant Transmission, in the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z’s Freeza Saga. Dragon Ball Super has finally revealed what kind of world Yardrat truly is, and deeper power of its peoples.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 52 has now introduced new secret techniques of Yardrat, which could in turn become Vegeta’s newest battle techniques! (Warning: Spoilers Follow!)

The first thing that Vegeta learns on Yardrat is that the planet actually has a more diverse range of beings than was assumed. In meeting a different type of Yardratian than Goku described, Vegeta realizes that there are also different techniques besides Instant Transmission rooted in this world and its people. Vegeta is taken to meet “Elder Pybara,” the Yardratian leader that taught Goku Instant Transmission, and the second thing he learns is how exactly the people of Yardrat are able to achieve the strange techniques that they perform. The method is revealed to be “Spirit Control,” or total control over one’s chi, and using it to affect the physical form. So for Yardratians, spirit control is the only technique to master – how it can be applied, however, offers much more variety.

While beginning his training on Yardrat, Vegeta learns of and/or observes at least three techniques possible with Spirit Control:

Teleportation (Instant Transmission)

Copying (Making Copies of oneself)

Gigantification (Growing One’s Size)

Those are the samplings we get of possible new Yardrat techniques that could play a factor in the development of Dragon Ball Super‘s Saiyan heroes – but they’re not the only possibilities. “Spirit Control” is concept that a battle-hardened warrior like Vegeta can apply many different ways. One could surmise, for example, that shrinking could be a another power someone mines from Spirit Control – and a technique that Vegeta could use to defeat powerful new villain, Moro. One has only to look as far as the Naruto series’ jutusu techniques to see what Vegeta can learn and apply.

