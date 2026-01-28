Dragon Ball Super’s New Anime Will Finally Show Off More of Ultra Instinct

Ultra Instinct is by far the coolest transformation that Dragon Ball has ever debuted, and fans will finally get to see a lot more of the form in action with the new Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol anime. Years after Dragon Ball Super came to an end, it was officially announced that the anime is finally coming back for the next major arc of the manga. This arc takes place after the events of the Tournament of Power and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and means that Goku is currently able to use the Ultra Instinct form.

Because while Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima were great anime releases for the franchise, they featured a Goku who did not unleash the full scale of his power. Fans have been waiting to see more of Ultra Instinct Goku ever since the original TV series ended all those years ago, and thankfully we’re going to get plenty of chances to see him in action with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc coming to the anime next as Goku figures out how to use the form in full.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol Will Feature More of Ultra Instinct Goku

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will be adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc seen in Dragon Ball Super’s manga release, and this arc introduces the deadly Planet Eater Moro to the franchise. It’s the strongest foe that Goku and Vegeta have ever faced to this point, and Goku uses it as a point of training. After getting in touch with the Ultra Instinct state during the fight against Jiren, Goku now has a feel for it and is training more towards that feeling in order to truly master the form.

As we had seen with Dragon Ball Super before, Goku technically reached his strongest version of the Ultra Instinct state during the Tournament of Power but it was nowhere near as strong as it could be if he was able to adjust it to his body. This next major arc will not only see Goku and Vegeta trying to grow stronger in their respective ways, but for Goku it means using his Ultra Instinct state in various different variations as he climbs the ladder towards mastering it completely.

When Does Dragon Ball Super’s New Anime Come Out?

Goku’s training and further use of Ultra Instinct is one of the central aspects of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as fans will see the form in a whole new kind of way, but it’s not going to be hitting our screens for a while. It has yet to be announced when Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will be making its debut, but it’s not going to be until 2027 at the earliest. Dragon Ball Super has already claimed a time slot later this Fall for its new remake of the Battle of Gods arc, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

If the anime then decides to remake even more of its arcs, then fans might not see the new Dragon Ball Super anime until well into 2028. This Fall could see a new take on the Battle of Gods arc, but then it would be potentially followed by a new take on the Resurrection F, Universe 6, and Tournament of Power arcs to follow. And that’s only covering the big events, so fans might have to wait quite a long time but at least more Ultra Instinct is on the way.

