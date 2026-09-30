Dragon Ball Super Raises Big Question About Its Future With Surprising Update

Dragon Ball Super is coming back to screens later this Fall with a new remake anime series, but a surprising update has started to raise some interesting questions for its future. Dragon Ball Super has been in the works on a huge return on the cusp of its recent 40th anniversary celebration. The first of these returns will be a special remake anime series taking on Dragon Ball Super from the Battle of Gods arc. But the future of the franchise is still very much in the air at this point.

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Because while this new remake is a huge return for Dragon Ball Super, it’s even more curious that the franchise doesn’t seem to have anything planned for Shueisha’s biggest event of the year. With Jump Festa 2027 revealing their full line up of titles that will have something to showcase this December, Dragon Ball Super is curiously absent from that lineup despite it having a presence over the last few years. Which means there likely won’t be any key updates for the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super Is Missing Out on Jump Festa 2027

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Shueisha’s Jump Festa event will be taking place over the December 19-20 weekend, and it’s the publisher’s biggest event of each year where they show off all of the anime and manga projects they have in the works. Despite the fact that it had been on hiatus over the last few years, Dragon Ball has been included in the lineup either way just to have a presence at the event. That’s what makes its absence from this year all the more interesting given that the franchise is going to have an active series airing this Fall.

Jump Festa is usually where Shueisha offers new updates about their future over the coming year and beyond, and with Dragon Ball Super missing out on it, that likely means that the franchise won’t have anything to share before the year comes to an end. This certainly raises questions about not only how long Dragon Ball Super: Beerus might be running for, but how much further off the also announced Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol anime might be. So fans could be waiting for quite a while.

When Does Dragon Ball Super Come Back?

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Regardless of the fact that Dragon Ball is missing out on Jump Festa 2027, fans will still get to see more of the anime airing through to at least the end of the year. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, but international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. It will be offering an enhanced version of the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs with updated visuals, sound effects, music and more to make it the most complete version of those arcs yet.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be directed by Tadayoshi Yamamuro for Toei Animation with Matsuto Seya providing the composition and direction arrangement, Eichi Nishimura serving as editor, Yosuke Motoki serving as compositing director, and Norihito Sumitomo composing the music. The new opening theme for the anime is titled “ONOGAMI” as performed by MEGATERA・ZERO, and the new ending theme is titled “Kan Peki No Peki” as performed by VK Blanka.

How are you feeling about Dragon Ball Super‘s future right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything in the comments!