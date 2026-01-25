Dragon Ball Super Anime to Return With Its Biggest Villain Yet (First Look & Details Revealed)

It’s official as Dragon Ball Super is officially returning with a new anime, and it’s going to take on one of the biggest villains from the manga. Dragon Ball has kicked off its celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s series making its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a special event revealing its plans for the future, and those plans include a return of Dragon Ball Super. A new anime is now in the works, and it’s going to be picking up from where it all left off years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a special event for the 40th anniversary this weekend in Japan, Dragon Ball Super has officially announced its return to anime with Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. The first details for this new anime have been revealed, and they confirm that the anime is going to be taking on the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the Dragon Ball Super manga. Which, in turn, features the deadly Planet Eater Moro at the center of the action. Check out the first look at the new anime below.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol First Details Revealed

© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this writing, but the official website for the anime further confirms it will be adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga illustrated by Toyotaro and overseen by the late franchise creator, Akira Toriyama. Further story details confirm that this is going to be a direct continuation of the Tournament of Power seen when the Dragon Ball Super TV anime ended back in 2018 as well to ease any fans in who might not have read through the manga.

As for the arc itself, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol also confirms we’ll be seeing Moro finally hitting screens at last with this new anime too, “This will be the story following the ‘Universe Survival Arc’ of the anime Dragon Ball Super, which aired between 2015 and 2018,” the synopsis for the new anime teases. “It also appears in the manga Dragon Ball as the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc.’ The main character, Son Goku, and Vegeta, work together with the members of the Galactic Patrol, the peacekeepers of the galaxy, to begin a SUPER scale battle against a new enemy, ‘Planet-Eater’ Moro!”

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

Toei Animation

While Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has yet to announce a release window, it’s likely that fans won’t see anything until 2027 at the earliest. It’s mostly because this year will be occupied by Dragon Ball Super‘s own return as well. Following rumors teasing that it was possible, Dragon Ball Super has announced that it’s going to be releasing an “enhanced” edition of the original TV series for the Battle of Gods arc. Hitting later this Fall, this means we won’t see the new anime until sometime later.

This is a major confirmation for Dragon Ball Super’s future, but there are still questions about what to expect from the manga release. It’s still currently on hiatus as fans wait to see what could be coming from the story next, and now that the anime has officially returned, it’s eventually going to face this problem in the future too. We’ll just have to wait to see how that develops.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!