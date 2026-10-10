Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Confirms New U.S. Streaming Platform Ahead of Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is set to finally make its highly anticipated return to screens this Fall, and the new remake series has confirmed another major streaming home where fans will be able to check it out. This weekend will see Dragon Ball Super finally kick off its return as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule with a newly enhanced version of the original TV anime series. It’s been over ten years since that anime first made its own debut, and all these years later it’s going to look and sound better than ever.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an enhanced version of the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime series that will feature new visuals, sound effects, music and more beginning with the Battle of Gods arc. Making its official debut on October 11th in Japan, Hulu has now confirmed via press release that they will also be streaming the series alongside the episodes hitting in Japan. This makes it even easier to check out than ever before, and fans are going to want to keep an eye out for it.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be officially streaming with Hulu in the United States alongside its debut in Japan on Sunday, October 11th. This will be the Japanese language release with English subtitles, but an English dub release has yet to be announced for any streaming platform. Along with its upcoming release on Hulu, the new remake series will also be available for streaming with Crunchyroll, and then will be made available for streaming with Netflix beginning on October 17th. That helps to further emphasize just how big of a deal this comeback really is.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is set to go all the way back to the beginning of the original TV anime series with an enhanced version of the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs. Toei Animation has been teasing that the remake series will feature “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” But at this time, it’s yet to be made clear the extent of how much will actually change from that original experience.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has also yet to reveal how many episodes it’s going to be running for, nor has it revealed whether or not future arcs will also get this new remake treatment. It’s something to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year too as Dragon Ball Super has another big project now in the works for the future. Because while the anime is coming back for this new remake, it’s also now working on a brand new anime that will finally be adapting the manga arcs that have yet to get their due.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is a brand new anime series adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga release. This arc introduces a brand new anime yet to be seen in anime, but has unfortunately also yet to reveal a release window or date as of this time. With so much in the works, Dragon Ball Super is ready to takeover screens once more. Are you excited for the new Dragon Ball Super remake? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!